The Israeli Givati Battalion celebrated the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by playing the Israeli anthem today at the Jabalia Services Club in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/VakzpADufO
— Israel Genocide Tracker (@trackingisrael) October 31, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
The Israeli Givati Battalion celebrated the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by playing the Israeli anthem today at the Jabalia Services Club in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/VakzpADufO
— Israel Genocide Tracker (@trackingisrael) October 31, 2024