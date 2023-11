The Joe Biden Administration Has Proposed $4.5 TRILLION In New Taxes But Plans On Letting Social Security Run Out

“In the $4.5 trillion of taxes the president has proposed —not a dime, is going to shore up Social Security.”

Everyone On Social Security Will Suffer A 24% Decrease… pic.twitter.com/IZWP4uDorv

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 4, 2023