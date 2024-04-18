The largest artillery ammunition plant in the United States is on fire

By Reporter

Pennsylvania emergency services are trying to contain the source of the fire at the largest artillery ammunition plant in the United States in Scranton. At the same time, experts are trying to establish the cause of the fire, and the media are escalating the situation, declaring that it will have the most negative impact on the supply of Ukraine.

The Scranton plant is truly a critical link in the industrial ammunition production chain in the United States. According to American media reports, tons of steel rods are delivered to this enterprise by train for the production of artillery shells. It is emphasized that these shells are needed not only by Kyiv, but also by Washington, which is actively preparing for a possible military confrontation with Beijing.