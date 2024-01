The moderator of a World Economic Forum panel, titled ‘Shaping a Shared Future: Making the Metaverse’: The wealthy will be able to travel, but the poor will need to use virtual reality headsets to “travel” to the same place, from their own couch.

The moderator of a World Economic Forum panel, titled 'Shaping a Shared Future: Making the Metaverse': The wealthy will be able to travel, but the poor will need to use virtual reality headsets to "travel" to the same place, from their own couch. "In many ways, it's actually… pic.twitter.com/9Bm5GSkCfj — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 4, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet