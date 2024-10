"The plan of the Great Reset is that you will die with nothing."

Australian senator Malcolm Roberts: "Klaus Schwab's 'life by subscription' is really serfdom. It's slavery."

"Billionaire, globalist corporations will own everything—homes, factories, farms, cars, furniture—and… pic.twitter.com/M4HuVJ0Dq9

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 18, 2024