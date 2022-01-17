The remarkable lengths taken to whitewash Bill Clinton’s cosy links to pervert Jeffrey Epstein when Hillary ran for President

The email came out of the blue one day in 2016. Almost a decade had passed since Miles and Cathy Alexander had left their jobs as residential managers of Little St James, Jeffrey Epstein‘s private island in the Caribbean.

Since then, Epstein had been jailed — briefly — for paedophile offences and the couple had retired to their native South Africa.

But now Darren Indyke, the disgraced tycoon’s attorney, was back in touch. The lawyer wanted the Alexanders to do something that would be of particular benefit to Hillary Clinton and her campaign to become the first female President of the United States, later that year.

It entailed them signing a sworn affidavit — which Indyke had already drafted for them — declaring they had never seen Senator Clinton’s husband, President Bill Clinton, at their former home: ‘Paedo Island’, as it had come to be known. Whether or not the once-most powerful man in the world had set foot on a 78-acre speck in the U.S. Virgin Islands almost two decades ago says much about the toxicity of what is alleged to have happened there.

And that depraved hedonism is set to be examined in detail in court later this year after Prince Andrew failed last week in his attempt to have a civil sex assault action brought against him by Epstein’s former underage ‘slave’, Virginia Roberts, thrown out.

Roberts has alleged that the Duke of York ‘sexually abused her [Roberts, now known as Giuffre] on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little St James’. (In a landmark investigation into the duke in late 2020, the Mail proved that he had been on the island at the same time as Roberts in early 2001.)

She has also claimed she met Clinton on the island and saw him in the company of two ‘young girls’.

Both men deny Roberts’s allegations. Clinton, whose presidency almost ended over his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, denies ever being on Little St James or having knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. The president and the prince’s baleful involvement with Epstein is down to one woman — Ghislaine Maxwell. The subsequent damage to their reputations largely rests on the word of another — Roberts. But what is undisputed is that both men criss-crossed the world on Epstein’s jets, receiving hospitality from the financier’s young female staff.

Whether that hospitality strayed into sexual favours is still unknown. In Andrew’s case, his relationship with Epstein and Maxwell has now resulted in a dispute that could land, with potentially catastrophic consequences for the Royal Family, in a U.S. court of law.

That possibility of legal fall-out is what Epstein, who died in his prison cell in 2019, had tried to head off. Today, the Mail can reveal how he used his go-to attorney, Indyke, to protect famous male friends who must have followed the recent trial of Epstein’s ex-lover Maxwell with more than a passing interest.

Arguably the two most gilded members of that circle were Clinton and Andrew. Both relationships with Epstein are said to have been launched and developed by Ghislaine Maxwell, that supreme networker —now a convicted paedophile pimp and trafficker. Today, the Mail investigates the associations between these three men.

The White House logs and disputed flights

Official logs of visitors to the White House during Clinton’s first term as president indicate that Democrat donor Epstein was a trusted associate. He visited the White House at least 17 times between 1993 and 1995.

Yet the tycoon’s access to the president took other forms. Epstein’s ‘little black book’ of contacts contained several email addresses and no fewer than 21 telephone numbers for Clinton. A bizarre portrait of the president — wearing a blue cocktail dress and red high heels — even hung in Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.

Clinton appeared as a passenger on flight logs for Epstein’s fleet of aircraft no less than 26 times between February 2002 and November 2003. One of Epstein’s pilots, David Rodgers, gave a deposition in 2016 as part of a defamation case that Roberts brought against Maxwell. In his testimony he referred to his pilot’s log book entries. They seemed to indicate that on at least two occasions Rodgers had flown Clinton and the duke in one of Epstein’s aircraft.

The pilot added that in February 2002, on a flight from Miami to New York on the Boeing known as the ‘Lolita Express’, his passengers had included Clinton, four Secret Service agents, Epstein, Maxwell and ‘Prince Andrew’. Rodgers added: ‘I have a picture of me and the crew with Bill Clinton on the plane . . . To the best of my knowledge it was the first time that we had flown him’.

He said in July 2002 he had flown from Morocco to New York with Epstein, Maxwell, Prince Andrew, Clinton, Doug Band (Clinton’s right-hand man) and ‘probably nine Secret Service people’ aboard.

These two examples of Clinton and Andrew flying together should be treated with caution. The Mail has checked the court circulars and local media reports for both dates and the evidence suggests the prince was probably not on these Epstein flights.

It is possible Rodgers misread the initials ‘AP’ on the flight logs as ‘Andrew, Prince’. Epstein’s chef, Adam Perry Lang, had similar initials. That said, the pilot did not think it impossible the president and the prince were fellow travellers, even if not on those occasions. During this period Clinton also appeared in a Rodgers flight log as a passenger on an Epstein plane from Europe to North America.

Such journeys brought more to worry about than just a large carbon footprint. When the tycoon was charged with fresh paedophile offences in 2019, Clinton’s office issued this statement: ‘In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation.’

One of the trips to Africa saw Epstein — whose Gratitude America charity donated to the Clinton Foundation, IRS records show — travelling with Clinton and the disgraced actor Kevin Spacey. The double Oscar-winner subsequently saw his career ended over multiple allegations of sexual assault against boys and young men.

Also present on the trip was Chauntae Davies, who was recruited aged 21 as an Epstein masseuse by Maxwell. She was pictured giving Clinton a neck massage during the trip and has said that the former president behaved correctly towards her.

She recently told the Mail that she had been repeatedly raped by Epstein and he and Maxwell had ‘destroyed’ her life. The first rape took place on Little St James, she claimed. After the Africa trip, Clinton’s office issued this statement: ‘Jeffrey is both a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist. I especially appreciated his insights and generosity.’

Chelsea Clinton’s Wedding Day

Epstein was first investigated for paedophile abuse in 2006 and jailed for 18 months in 2008, as result of a now-infamous plea deal. Legal documents have suggested Clinton’s trips on his aircraft ‘suddenly stopped’ before this. But his family’s close contact with Epstein’s circle did not.

In 2010 Maxwell was even invited to the wedding of Chelsea Clinton. In Vanity Fair in 2020, Clinton’s former aide Doug Band said he had ‘instructed Clinton’s staff in 2011 to bar Ms Maxwell from events’. But ‘Ghislaine had access to yachts and nice homes. Chelsea needed that,’ Band added.

Epstein’s network of influence was on public display once again in October 2013 when Hillary Clinton was given the Chatham House Award for services to diplomacy. It was presented to her at a lavish event at Banqueting House by her husband’s fellow Lolita Express passenger, the Duke of York. Small world.

The Billionaire Boys’ Club

Which brings us back to Little St James (LSJ). In April 2011 Roberts had a telephone conversation with one of her lawyers, Jack Scarola. The recorded transcript later became legal evidence. The relevant passage is worth reproducing in full.

Virginia Roberts: [Epstein] told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favours. They’re all in each other’s pockets.

JS: When you say you asked him why is Bill Clinton here, where was ‘here’?

VR: On the island.

JS: When you were present with Epstein and Bill Clinton on the island, who else was there?

VR: Ghislaine . . . and there were two young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well, anyways. It was just two girls from New York.

JS: And they were all staying at Jeffrey’s house on the island, including Bill Clinton?

VR: That is correct.

Later that year, after giving her first media interview, Roberts began writing a memoir. The working title for the manuscript was The Billionaire Boys’ Club. It has also since become legal evidence.

See the pics and read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10408733/The-bid-whitewash-Bill-Clintons-cosy-links-Jeffrey-Epstein-Hillary-ran-President.html