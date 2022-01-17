Posted: January 17, 2022 Categories: Videos The Seven US Government Payoffs To Kill You In Hospitals!! By Dr. Peterson Pierre 99Percent January 17th, 2022. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
One thought on “The Seven US Government Payoffs To Kill You In Hospitals!! By Dr. Peterson Pierre”
How clearly this doctor lays it out. One just wonders why so many can hear him and others cannot. Why so many rebel in horror, while others still worship at The Alter Of Medical Tyranny. What is the difference in humans that some get it and some don’t? Some see through the deception and some remain deceived? What?
.