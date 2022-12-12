Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 12-12-22
One thought on “The Word From the Trenches – December 12, 2022”
28 degrees, cloudy, and breezy with 40+ mph gusts.
Waiting on rain, sleet, ice, and snow or some combination there of.
Already got wet and frozen, and than got a truck stuck in a snow drift that wasn’t there 20 minutes before.
HY YAH, BONSAI, and GERONIMO!