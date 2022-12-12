We are no artists but… I had an old cutting board fall apart. With magic markers I started writing Bill of Rights sayings on the pieces of wood. Then my husband joined me and started doodling and came up with this:
3 thoughts on “With Bill of Rights Day approaching…”
I’m intending to paint these Bill of Rights messages on more 2×4’s and other odd pieces of wood and then leaving them in some places around town like laundromats, or restaurant bathrooms, or bus stations, hoping some will take them home and be reminded of our inalienable and unalienable rights and become willing to fight for those rights. Wood is more substantial than paper.
Yeah, we are gonna have to fight and some of us will die. But here we are now with only three days ’till the 15th, Bill of Rights Day, which should be THE BIGGEST DAY OF THE YEAR. All efforts to bring it to the forefront are important and worthwhile. What other ideas are out there?
Beautiful! The vibrant colors and images are eye-catching! Your idea reminds me of a summer time art activity we do in my town. We paint rocks and stones and leave them in public places to be seen and enjoyed. Now, the idea of a painted rock B.O.R. 10 Article stepping stone path project just came into my mind. The creative possibilities are amazing! Now that I realize it is winter, I’m thinking about the bloody rags on the freezing cold feet of those who fought and how these 2 ideas can be tied together somehow.
Well done, Galen! My pretending to be an artist for the last 30 years is fueled by different mediums and how I sometimes have difficulty in simplifying things to clarify the message. On occasion I succeed, but commercial art in itself speaks volumes. This, to me anyway, definitely falls under commercial because the picture says the few words it needs to sell the product. That product is freedom. The most valuable of all!