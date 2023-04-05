Posted: April 5, 2023 Categories: Live Broadcast The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 4-5-23 http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/2023-04-05-1755.mp3 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 4-5-23”
” The Truth Shall Set You Free ” Thank you Henry for all you do conveying the Truth to the Real Sovereigns of this Land !!
29 degrees
Cloudy, windy.
A real effin masterpiece of a day.
A quick report on how they are attacking the Bill of Rights with their milk toast sovereignty websites! They tell you everything about what being a “sovereign” is all about, while at the same time, they tell you “rights are granted by a higher authority, and that all laws written by men are legal statutes.” They poison the well by promoting the idea that if rights are written down on paper, it means men grant us our rights! This is how they divert attention away from the Bill of Rights! They pounce on the word, “rights” and tell us we have never had rights. All we are born with is freedoms, not rights!
I am seeing all kinds of milk toast propaganda, where Americans are claiming to be free, card-carrying, sovereign nationals who paid money to unregister from the system, and when they get pulled over by the cops, they show their card and the cops leave them alone. Nowhere, anywhere in their promotions do they ever mention the Bill of Rights! So, there is a growing number of free, card-carrying, sovereign nationals, but no Bill of Rights to be seen anywhere! … but here, at the Trenches.