What Countries Can I Go to If I Haven’t Been Vaxxed? April 2023 Update by DR ROGER WATSON

An up-to-date list of all 195 countries in the world and what their current requirements are for visitors including vaccination, testing and quarantine requirements.

Information available on April 3rd 2023; revised on the assumption that no new restrictions had been introduced by any countries except regarding China from which entry is restricted by several countries (not noted here).

List of countries obtained from Worldometer. This is an update to a post first published on December 5th 2022 and updated in January.

In all cases travellers are advised to go to the UK.GOV landing pages hypertexted below and then to follow links to ‘Coronavirus’ followed by (where available) ‘Entry Requirements’ to find the most recent information.

New information is presented in red; any important changes are scored through.

 = required; X = not required;  = no specific advice

Country Vaccination required Health declaration or negative Covid test Quarantine Other
Afghanistan No specific Covid related advice
Albania X X X
Algeria X X X
Andorra X X X Face masks ‘recommended’ on public transport
Angola 7 days with anyone accompanying if tested positive Face masks compulsory in health settings
Antigua and Barbuda X X X May have to isolate at discretion of health authority if testing positive within the country Face masks compulsory in health settings
Argentina X X X Proof of vaccination may be required by some venues If testing positive you may have to remain where you are
Armenia X X X
Australia X X X Vaccine passport, social distancing and face mask requirements vary between states Officially all passengers must wear face masks on flights inbound to Australia – but anecdotal evidence suggest that this is variably applied
Austria X X X FFP2 face masks compulsory on all public transport in Vienna
Azerbaijan X X Some airlines may require Covid test for departure
Bahamas X X X
Bahrain X X X Quarantine as per advice of government if testing positive within the country
Bangladesh If not fully Covid vaccinated X Face masks must be worn at all times within country
Barbados X X X
Belarus X X X
Belgium X X X
Belize X X X
Benin X X X
Bhutan X X X
Bolivia If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Bosnia and Herzegovina X X X
Botswana If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Brazil If not fully Covid vaccinated x
Brunei X X X Face masks compulsory in health settings
Bulgaria X X X
Burkina Faso X X Face masks compulsory in all public places
Burundi X Pre-booked testing on arrival X You may need to isolate if testing positive
Cambodia X X X Face masks widely worn, and proof of vaccination may be requested
Cameroon X Prior to arrival and on arriving X
Canada X X X
Cape Verde X X X 7-day quarantine if testing positive within country; face masks compulsory in health settings
Central African Republic X X X
Chad If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Chile If not fully Covid vaccinated X
China X A negative Covid PCR test is required for enry X
Colombia If not fully Covid vaccinated X Face masks must be worn on journey in an through airport
Comoros If not fully Covid vaccinated X Covid test required for departure
Congo X X X
Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue X X Some exemptions may apply for unvaccinated Tokelau has further restrictions
Costa Rica X X X
Côte d”Ivoire If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Croatia X X X
Cuba X X X Random screening on arrival All travellers advised to carry face masks
Cyprus X X X
Czech Republic X X X
Democratic Republic of the Congo If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Denmark X X X Airlines may require face masks
Djibouti If not fully Covid vaccinated X Vaccine proof required for exit
Dominica X X X
Dominican Republic X X X Health declaration form required by all passengers
Ecuador X X X
Egypt X X X
El Salvador X X X Advised to take proof of vaccination in. case requirements change
Equatorial Guinea ‘Entry requirements’ weblink broken and no specific guidance available at other links
Eritrea X X X All land borders are closed; some airlines may require Covid testing
Estonia X X X
Eswatini X May have to complete health declaration for air travel X
Ethiopia X X X
Fiji X X X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Finland X X X
France X X X
Gabon X X X Covid test may be required on departure
Georgia X X X
Germany X X X
Ghana If not fully Covid vaccinated X Health declaration required by all passengers
Greece X X X
Grenada X X X
Guatemala X X X Face masks compulsory in health settings
Guinea X X
Guinea-Bissau If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Guyana X X X
Haiti X X Temperature checked on arrival
Honduras If not fully Covid vaccinated X Quarantine may be required; social distancing and face masks enforced in public places
Hungary X X X
Iceland X X X
Indonesia X X Very complex vaccine and testing requirements, please check: Coronavirus – Indonesia travel advice – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Iran X
Iraq X X There appears to be no entry without proof of Covid vaccination status
Ireland X X X
Israel X X X
Italy X X X
Jamaica X X X Random screening on arrival
Japan X If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Jordan X X X
Kazakhstan X X X
Kenya If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Kiribati No specific advice provided, directed to government Facebook page (useless by the way)
Kuwait X X X
Kyrgyzstan X X X
Laos No information X Proof of vaccination or Covid testing required prior to departure
Latvia No information X
Lebanon Pre-departure Covid tests no longer required for anyone but unclear about pre-entry tests X It is not stated that you can enter if not fully vaccinated
Lesotho X X X
Liberia No information X Screening on arrival
Libya No specific advice
Liechtenstein X X X
Lithunania X X X
Luxembourg X X X
Madagascar X X X
Malawi X No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Malaysia X X X
Maldives X X X Health  declaration form required; it appears there is no entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Mali If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Malta X X X
Marshall Islands X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Mauritania X X X Masks must be worn on arrival
Mauritius X X X 7-day quarantine if testing positive for Covid within country
Mexico X X X
Micronesia X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Moldova X X X
Monaco X X X
Mongolia X X X
Montenegro X X X
Morocco X X Random testing on arrival *Possibly no entry without proof of Covid vaccination but unclear
Mozambique If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Myanmar X X Proof of Covid insurance required
Namibia X X X
Nepal If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Netherlands X X X
New Zealand X X X
Nicaragua If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Niger If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Nigeria X X X X
North Korea All travel in and out is currently suspended
North Macedonia X* X X *Possibly no entry without proof of Covid vaccination but unclear
Norway X X X
Oman X X X Airlines may require proof of Covid test or masks
Pakistan If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Palau X* No entry without proof of Covid vaccine status
Panama X X X Internal restrictions on movement may apply
Papau New Guinea X X X
Paraguay X X X
Peru No specific advice provided
Philippines X
Poland X X X
Portugal X X X
Qatar X X Proof of vaccination status required to enter public and private facilities
Romania X X X
Russia X X X Random Covid testing on arrival
Rwanda X X X NB: landing page provides contradictory advice
Samoa X Health declaration required X
San Marino X X X
São Tomé and Principe If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Saudi Arabia X X X
Senegal X X X
Serbia X X X
Seychelles X Health declaration form X
Sierra Leone X* X *No provision for Covid testing suggesting no entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Singapore X X X Unvaccinated need to take departure Covid test
Slovakia X* X X *Advice on entry is vague and liable to change
Slovenia X X X
Solomon Islands X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
Somalia If not fully Covid vaccinated X
South Africa X X X
South Korea X Health declaration form X
South Sudan * X *If not vaccinated
Spain X X X
Sri Lanka X X X
St Kitts and Nevis X X X
St Lucia X Health declaration form X
St Vincent and the Grenadines X X X
Sudan X X X
Suriname X
Sweden X X X
Switzerland X X X
Syria If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Taiwan X* X There is 7-day self-isolation requirement on arrival *Covid vaccinated and unvaccinated my enter provided they meet visa requirements (UK is visa exempt)
Tajikistan If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Tanzania X X X Health declaration for required
Thailand X X X
The Gambia X X X
The Occupied Palestinian Territories X X X Requirement to take a Covid test if feeling sick
Timor-Leste X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination or an exemption letter from a doctor
Togo If not fully Covid vaccinated X Covid test required on departure
Tonga No Covid specific advice provided
Trinidad and Tobago X X X
Tunisia X X X
Turkey X X X
Turkmenistan * X *Or antibody test
Tuvalu Seven-day quarantine on arrival Advice is to check with airline
Uganda X X X Possible screening on arrival
Ukraine Travel not advised
United Arab Emirates Check with Ethiad Airlines about related Covid entry restrictions
United Kingdom X X X
Uruguay X X X
USA X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination but this should be revised soon
Uzbekistan X X X
Vanuatu X X X
Venezuela If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Vietnam X X X
Yemen X X X
Zambia X X X  
Zimbabwe If not fully Covid vaccinated X
Holy See X X X See travel advice for Italy

 

Dr. Roger Watson is Academic Dean of Nursing at Southwest Medical University, China. He has a PhD in biochemistry.

