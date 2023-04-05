What Countries Can I Go to If I Haven’t Been Vaxxed? April 2023 Update by DR ROGER WATSON

An up-to-date list of all 195 countries in the world and what their current requirements are for visitors including vaccination, testing and quarantine requirements.

Information available on April 3rd 2023; revised on the assumption that no new restrictions had been introduced by any countries except regarding China from which entry is restricted by several countries (not noted here).

List of countries obtained from Worldometer. This is an update to a post first published on December 5th 2022 and updated in January.

In all cases travellers are advised to go to the UK.GOV landing pages hypertexted below and then to follow links to ‘Coronavirus’ followed by (where available) ‘Entry Requirements’ to find the most recent information.

New information is presented in red ; any important changes are scored through .

✓ = required; X = not required; – = no specific advice

Dr. Roger Watson is Academic Dean of Nursing at Southwest Medical University, China. He has a PhD in biochemistry.