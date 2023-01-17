The World Economic Forum Embraces The Metaverse to Create Global Collaboration Village



In the name of “harnessing technology to transform the future of public-private cooperation”, the WEF will employ the Metaverse to create the Global Collaboration Village. The WEF claims that it is the first “global, purpose-driven metaverse platform to enhance sustained multistakeholder cooperation and action at scale.”

According to the WEF website,

The World Economic Forum has partnered with Microsoft and Accenture to lay the foundations of the Global Collaboration Village, a new metaverse platform aimed at fostering virtual multistakeholder cooperation

The Global Collaboration Village as developed with 80 Founding Village Partners who are actively developing the space to allow various stakeholders to engage in peer-to-peer exchanges what will drive structural change. This includes efforts to enable broad participation and foster individual and collective action.

Designed to be inclusive, transparent and secure, the platform will be a collaborative space for businesses, international organizations, governments, civil society and public figures to work together to address some of the world’s most critical challenges.

The Global Collaboration Village will not replace the current in-person activities of the Forum, but it will serve as a virtual collaboration space to meaningfully compliment real-world interactions. Powered by the technological capabilities of the fourth Industrial Revolution, the Global Collaboration Village can be a model for the future of engaged multistakeholder collaboration.

What better place to “reimagine the future” than in the already failed fantasy world known as the Metaverse. It reminds me a bit of the old and hilarious bug extermination ad known as the Roach Motel: “The roaches check in but they don’t check out.”

