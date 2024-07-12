They Are Planning On Force Medicating You Through Your Food. This Is Not A Conspiracy Theory, This Is 100% Real

By Wall Street Apes

“There are mechanisms to get vaccines into your system through your stomach. There are intestinal vaccines. — Gene therapy vaccines (mRNA vaccines)”

“Big Pharma, conglomerate. This is one of the most corrupt things I’ve ever seen in my life. They are putting this stuff in our food. They’re not telling us about it. And what about informed consent? What about Nuremberg? I mean, you can’t give people medicine without doing that, but they’re using loopholes in the federal law to get away with this. Our only way to know what’s in this food is to pass a bill like this.

Guys, this is cause and diet suddenly and by the way we know now i’ve got a paper talking about using milk ingestible we’ve got ingestible one of the things that everybody said well you know it’ll break down in the stomach it won’t matter that’s not true i’ve got the science i’ve got the papers i’ve got the documents they have developed mechanisms to get this through the digestive system we don’t know what it works on entirely we don’t know how we don’t have all information but what i can say absolute certainty

There are mechanisms to get vaccines into your system through your stomach. There are intestinal vaccines. They can do it. We don’t know all the details yet. But what we do know is that this is a big deal. So there you have it. I mean this is not conspiracy theory, y’all. We have to get up. We have to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up. Ha ha ha. Alright, so you guys, make sure you share this video.

Make sure you’re contacting your congressman. If you live in another state and this is, make sure you send the bill that we have to your congressman and let them know, you guys, we have to get involved with these politics. We have to, we just have to, right? Because they’re weaponizing the politics and we’re just saying don’t be involved in politics and don’t talk about the politics. And that is really gonna put us in the trick bag. And I don’t think you’re gonna like where that ends up.

in total, 100% tyranny, okay? And parents, please start parenting your children. Moms, please get back home with the kids. Everyone start trying to live off of one income, right? That’s the only way we’re gonna win, is if we take our families back, okay? Make sure if you guys are new around here, you hit that thumbs up, right? —Leave a comment down below if you even had any idea about any of this stuff, right? Comment down below”

There’s even legislation for mandating labeling: “the product must be conspicuously labeled with the words “Gene Therapy Product””

More on shown Bill in the video:

This bill specifies that any product that acts as, or exposed to processes that could result in the product potentially acting as, a gene therapy or that could possibly impact, alter, or introduce genetic material or a genetic change into the user of the product or certain other people must be conspicuously labeled with the words “Potential Gene Therapy Product”, and reasonable steps must be taken to ensure a potential purchaser or user is made aware of the presence of this label. If a product is known to be a gene therapy product, the product must be conspicuously labeled with the words “Gene Therapy Product”

— Missouri House Bill 1169, also known as “Product Disclosures”, was a bill that would have regulated products that could alter a person’s genome. The bill would have required products that could act as gene therapy or potentially impact genetic material to be labeled as such.

— This bill specifies that any product that acts as, or exposed to processes that could result in the product potentially acting as, a gene therapy or that could possibly impact, alter, or introduce genetic material or a genetic change into the user of the product or certain other people must be conspicuously labeled

The Bill DID NOT PASS, IT WAS VOTED DOWN AND FAILED

🚨 They Are Planning On Force Medicating You Through Your Food. This Is Not A Conspiracy Theory, This Is 100% Real “There are mechanisms to get vaccines into your system through your stomach. There are intestinal vaccines. — Gene therapy vaccines (mRNA vaccines)” “Big Pharma,… pic.twitter.com/yvPk7t01wh — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 12, 2024