Posted: February 13, 2022 Categories: Videos THEY put HIV protein in COVID jab, now THEY’re planning “vaccine” to stop you getting AIDS Zenith26 12 Feb 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “THEY put HIV protein in COVID jab, now THEY’re planning “vaccine” to stop you getting AIDS”
First off, FK Prince Harry and Fk Madonna. Filthy rich traitors to freedom!!
Now, about this new threat… They’ll use it for the next MANDATORY b.s.:
“…where public health will be prioritized above individual rights.”
Funny but, MY ears hear:
“…where The Bill of Rights will be prioritized above TYRANNY!!”
.
As always, Big Pharma creates a disease and then takes in billions getting you to take something that can possibly cure the symptom but not the disease itself. Disgusting.
Contagion is a myth. Outside of the Trenches it is really hard to find others who know this to be true. Covid doesn’t exist. Contagion is a myth. Try saying those 2 sentences fast, 10 times! It’s a little bit of a tongue twister.