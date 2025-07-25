Think of all the Jews and Israelis we have in the American defense industry.
“The day that Israel put the bombs in the pagers, we should have had martial law in America.” pic.twitter.com/NHIdI2SJIt
— Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) July 24, 2025
