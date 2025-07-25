Israeli Forces Kill 79 Palestinians Over 24 Hours, Including 23 Attempting To Reach Aid

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that Israeli attacks killed at least 79 Palestinians and wounded 453 over the previous 24-hour period as US-backed Israeli strikes continue to pound the Strip and IDF troops are gunning down people seeking aid.

The Health Ministry said that the bodies of another 10 Palestinians killed in previous Israeli attacks were recovered from the rubble. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Among the dead were 23 Palestinians who were killed by Israeli forces while attempting to get aid, and another 68 aid seekers were wounded. The Health Ministry said that since the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating at the end of May, 1,083 aid seekers have been killed and 7,275 have been injured.

Palestinians injured in an Israeli attack near the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing while waiting for humanitarian aid are brought to Nasser Hospital for treatment in the southern Gaza Strip on July 24, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that dozens of Palestinians, including children, were killed and injured by heavy Israeli strikes on the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City. The exact death toll is unclear as rescue operations are difficult to conduct under Israeli bombings.

WAFA also reported Israeli strikes in southern and central Gaza. In the central Nuseirat refugee camp, three people, including a child and an infant, were killed by an Israeli strike on a home. In nearby Deir el-Balah, where the IDF has been conducting a ground offensive, at least three people were killed by Israeli shelling.

Palestinians have continued to starve to death due to the Israeli blockade, with the Health Ministry reporting two malnutrition-related deaths over 24 hours. The latest violence and starvation deaths come as Israel has withdrawn its negotiators from Doha after rejecting Hamas’s latest ceasefire proposal, suggesting it’s unlikely a truce deal will be reached anytime soon.

The Health Ministry said that the latest Israeli attacks on Palestinians have brought the death toll since October 7, 2023, to 59,587, and the number of wounded to 143,498. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.