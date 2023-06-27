This Administration knows that gender-affirming care IS health care.
I talked about what we've done to protect health care access for LGBTQI+ Americans at @aspenideas yesterday. #AspenIdeasHealth pic.twitter.com/fQvN9rD9N1
— Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) June 23, 2023
Posted: June 27, 2023
So, Biden’s “Health” Secretary delivers SUPREME DOUBLE-SPEAK. First he says “guidelines,” then he uses the word “must” regarding providers offering “gender affirming” care. Sounds like force to me: Feds promoting Medical Tyranny. And I love how he threatens to withhold funding from any who don’t comply. Shameless admittance of bribery. Communism, dressed in the lie of caring for children. Shame!!!!!!!!!!