Posted: June 8, 2022 Categories: Videos This Back To School Ad In America Is Nasty fear porn – This Is Messed Up TheSearch4Truth June 8th, 2022 Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
5 thoughts on “This Back To School Ad In America Is Nasty fear porn – This Is Messed Up”
Oh god, I couldn’t imagine how petrified children must be when in school!
But you know what else I can’t imagine?
I can’t imagine the children out in the streets freezing to f-king death, starving to f-king death.
I can’t imagine waking up to the sounds of f-king jets bombing my f-king home because the corporation keeps supplying its GREATEST ALLY with rockets every few months.
I can’t imagine having to grow up in a f-king war zone because some Zionist f-king pig thinks they own the world and will hire and train insurrectionist to enslave the country.
I can’t imagine children being tear gassed and burning alive inside their own home because of a phony ass unlawful search warrant.
I can’t imagine children watching as their skin disintegrates before them and their organs shut down from a chemical agent.
I can’t imagine children so debilitated and permanently maimed from a gene therapy they didn’t need at the age of 10, constrained to a f-king bed for practically the rest of their lives because their stupid ass parents were so naive to trust government.
I can’t imagine the children sitting in a dark f-king shipping container, crying, holding their siblings, as they are being transported from some sick aristocrats estate or a church so they can rape them.
I can’t imagine the psychological trauma children will endure because they watch tik tok say that they can be a boy or a girl and convince them to become a freak.
I can’t imagine a child playing with his toy gun only for a squad of pig f-king retards to pull up and gun him down in a park when he was minding his own business.
I can’t imagine being 12 years old and having to go work in f-king mines for 10 hours a day just so that you can eat for that day.
Oh wait, I can imagine it, in fact, I can see it, and why is it that everywhere I see these things there’s a Jew responsible.
I agree with your comment 110%, but ten “fucks”?
You will notice on this site that the word “f-k” is always scrambled.
I just had to scramble ten of yours to put your comment up.
Please scramble your own “f-k”s in the future.
Well isn’t that nice, paid for by sandyhookpromise.org oh and by they way try our new See Something Say Something Anonymous Reporting System App while your at it. Good grief.
This is open propaganda for the sheep
What….the f$&k…is this…crap……?
I remember a time when the American people would broadcast a message showing how kids should stand up to their oppressors. Now they are being taught how to be cowards. Sick!