Today I claimed 20 minutes in opposition to the TikTok ban bill, and yielded time to several likeminded colleagues.

This bill gives the President far too much authority to determine what Americans can see and do on the internet.

This is my closing statement, before I voted No. pic.twitter.com/xMxp9bU18t

— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 13, 2024