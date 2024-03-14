Biden admin deports only 834 of 335,000 Venezuelans after illegal border crossings

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

According to recent Immigration Customs and Enforcement data, only 834 Venezuelans were deported in fiscal year 2023, despite there being more than 335,000 border encounters.

Illegal immigrants from Venezuela have been responsible for a nationwide crime wave, including violent incidents that have shocked the country.

Despite this, the Biden administration is currently unable to deport many of these illegal aliens back to their home country after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stopped accepting deportation flights from the US and Mexico. Maduro’s decision was due to increased economic sanctions, tearing up an agreement that had been established in October.

Venezuelan illegal immigrants, who have made national headlines over the past few months for carrying out violent crimes, were among the more than 335,000 border encounters last year that were recorded but never actually deported. Had they been deported, these heinous crimes would not have occurred, critics allege.



The most notable incident of a Venezuelan national committing a violent crime in the US was Jose Ibarra , who was accused of killing 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley . Ibarra entered the US in September 2022 through El Paso, Texas with his wife and her 5-year-old son.

Ibarra’s wife said that they got married to combine their asylum cases. They were transported via bus to New York City. While in New York, Ibarra was arrested on child endangerment charges, but a Manhattan judge dropped the case.

Ibarra later moved to Georgia after he and his wife separated to live with his brother who is also an illegal immigrant. Months later, he allegedly murdered Laken Riley while she was on a jog near campus.

It was later revealed that Jose and his brother were active members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang According to NYPD, the Tren de Aragua gang is responsible for dozens of robberies and terrorizing residents in the Big Apple. Two of its gang members were arrested over the viral brutal attack on NYPD officers in Times Square in January. The Venezuelan gang is allegedly responsible for more than 60 robberies as of last month, according to police. In February, a 15-year-old Venezuelan illegal immigrant was arrested for shooting at a security guard in Times Square. The bullet struck a Brazilian tourist in the leg. Additionally, Chicago police arrested four illegal immigrants last month who allegedly physically attacked and robbed a man on a CTA train in Chicago, according to Fox News. They are all Venezuelan nationals. After the United States reimposed sanctions on Venezuela’s gold industry on February 13, Maduro has refused to assist with deportations, making it impossible to remove some of the country’s violent criminals who are currently living in the United States. Nevertheless, just a small portion of the unlawfully entering Venezuelan migrants have been deported by the Biden administration. ICE data shows that there were 830 Venezuelan encounters at the US border in the fiscal year 2023, but that number does not include the Venezuelan nationals who got away. Border authorities say they came into contact with 335,000 Venezuelan citizens. Of them, more than 201,000 were detained by Border Patrol officers after entering the country illegally. The remaining ones were dealt with at ports of entry, such as CBP One app paroles into the United States, according to Fox News. Last week, the House of Representatives passed the Laken Riley Act by a vote of 251 to 170, with all the Nays coming from Democrats. If passed, the legislation would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to force the Department of Homeland Security to detain anyone who entered the country unlawfully and “is charged with, is arrested for, is convicted of, admits having committed, or admits committing acts which constitute the essential elements of any burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting offense.”