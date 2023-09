This guy in San Francisco got his car taken in broad daylight.

What is going on in San Francisco? Why can’t they change their policies and clean up that city?

“San Francisco is like a failed state. San Francisco might as well be Libya” – Joe Rogan

🔊 …. 🚨🚨🚨

Is there any… pic.twitter.com/HoE670EOX1

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 19, 2023