This guy turned his own father in to the FBI after January 6, 2021.
Now he surfaces on CNN to whine about the pardons and pose as a victim.
Is it any surprise his father can’t stand him and the rest of his family considers him a horrible son? pic.twitter.com/Xgt6C93rQ8
— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 21, 2025
One thought on “This guy turned his own father in to the FBI after January 6, 2021. Now he surfaces on CNN to whine about the pardons and pose as a victim.”
This is the most stomach-turning bit of the day. Weird, but I just got a sudden urge to shave all his hair off. Somebody send him a teddy bear.
