This guy turned his own father in to the FBI after January 6, 2021.

Now he surfaces on CNN to whine about the pardons and pose as a victim.

Is it any surprise his father can’t stand him and the rest of his family considers him a horrible son? pic.twitter.com/Xgt6C93rQ8

— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 21, 2025