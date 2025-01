This is how desperate people are in Canada to find a family Doctor. A physician in Brockton Ontario starting his new practice said he would take 500 new patients on. Hundreds lined up in the freezing cold in hopes of signing up. What a disaster. pic.twitter.com/2nN2a6nb0M

