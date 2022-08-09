Joe Biden can’t even put his own jacket on. This is just sad. And it keeps getting sadder. pic.twitter.com/RWxt1FTvJq
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 8, 2022
Posted: August 9, 2022
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Joe Biden can’t even put his own jacket on. This is just sad. And it keeps getting sadder. pic.twitter.com/RWxt1FTvJq
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 8, 2022
One thought on “This is just sad.”
The man at the head of the “free world.” Ha!! Here he is again:
https://twitter.com/MichaelBerrySho/status/1557026723539165186
.