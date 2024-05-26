This is not North Korea, this is the United States. Don't forget what they did to Rand Paul when they found he wasn't clapping hard enough. pic.twitter.com/fzl1QdbPlt
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) May 26, 2024
2 thoughts on “This is not North Korea, this is the United States. Don’t forget what they did to Rand Paul when they found he wasn’t clapping hard enough.”
If we asked 8 billion people if these words of Bibi are true or false, I bet an overwhelming majority would say false. So we’re looking at that very small club who still go parading around as if anyone believes them. But they really don’t give a damn if they’re believed or not. They carry on anyway, with no crime being too heinous to achieve their goals.
“The Jews – meaning the followers of Torah Judah-ism – have every intention of plunging the entire world in apocalyptic war as the precursor to them taking over the entirety of the Middle East, and not just some small sliver of it known as historical Palestine, but rather la enchillada grandissima, ‘Greater Israel,’ from the Nile to the Euphrates rivers, just as Torah Judah-ism commands be done.”
— Mark Glenn, ‘The Ugly Truth,’ 5/26/24
“…the entire world…”
