This is the new standard of living they expect Americans to accept
Here’s a tour of the new completed homes at The Alcove at Tillage Farms, in Princeton, Texas
These homes are going for around $156,674 – $163,499 for 661 square feet plus a HOA
This is a crime pic.twitter.com/epR0fTEK3D
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 30, 2025
Hahahahaha!!!
This reminds me of that Simpson’s episode where Marge is a realtor and is trying to sell a cramped, tight spaced house by calling it, “cozy”.