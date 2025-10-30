This is the new standard of living they expect Americans to accept Here’s a tour of the new completed homes at The Alcove at Tillage Farms, in Princeton, Texas These homes are going for around $156,674 – $163,499 for 661 square feet plus a HOA

  1. Hahahahaha!!!

    This reminds me of that Simpson’s episode where Marge is a realtor and is trying to sell a cramped, tight spaced house by calling it, “cozy”.

