Ex-Mossad Head: We’ve ‘Boobytrapped And Manipulated’ Equipment in ‘All Countries You Can Imagine’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Ex-Mossad head Yossi Cohen boasted during a recent podcast that Israel has “boobytrapped” and “manipulated” equipment like that used in their pager attack in Lebanon in “all countries that you can imagine.”

He said he “invented” the “manipulated equipment method” in 2002 to 2004 and had already used it in the “Second Lebanon War” back in 2006.

Cohen’s comments were made on the Oct 16 episode of the Zionist propaganda podcast The Brink.

I said after the pager and walkie talkie attacks on Lebanon that “any goods connected to Israel must now be assumed to be rigged with explosives until proven otherwise.”

For a country that’s so obsessed with getting laws passed in America and throughout the West to ban engaging with BDS, the decision to rig consumer goods with explosives and then boast about having boobytrapped and manipulated equipment throughout the world is truly remarkable.

This clearly represents a global security threat.

According to the New York Times, the pagers were the product of a shady deal between a Mossad front company in Hungary and the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo.

I reported yesterday how AIPAC just sent their first lobbying mission to Taiwan, and Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te gave a speech touting their defense cooperation with Israel and the US.

“Looking ahead, Taiwan will continue to increase military investment,” Ching-te said. “This includes building capacity in the indigenous defense industry and procuring necessary weapons and technology from other countries to bolster overall combat capacities. We hope that AIPAC will lend Taiwan even greater support and assistance in this matter.”

Taiwan never gave a satisfying answer as to what Gold Apollo’s role was in that shady deal, and looking back now you have to wonder if they were in on it.