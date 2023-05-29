One thought on “This is the reality of the mines that produce cobalt for your electric cars

  1. Pity then that the virtue-signalling POS’s who drive their overpriced Teslas etc will never see THESE videos. Even if they did I doubt it would change anything. Vast numbers of people know that slave labor in 3rd-world countries make many of their household items but they still justify continuing to purchase them one way or another.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*