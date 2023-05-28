Posted: May 28, 2023 Categories: News This is what mind control looks like. Yikes pic.twitter.com/qvuqX123Gt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2023 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “This is what mind control looks like.”
Certainly a classic. And though this has been known for several years some still trust the idiot box that some refer to as “the Jew in the living room.”
Oh to be able to watch something of substance without being lied to and steered into hell. One day it will be, one day, after we’ve done what we have to do.
.