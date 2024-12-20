This Israeli song calling gоyim “animals” and “slaves” who “don’t have souls” won first place in the Israeli Student Film Festival in 2014. Later on the Rabbi who helped them produce this was arrested for child molestation.

One thought on “This Israeli song calling gоyim “animals” and “slaves” who “don’t have souls” won first place in the Israeli Student Film Festival in 2014. Later on the Rabbi who helped them produce this was arrested for child molestation.

  1. A hit song. Yeah, it’s got a good beat and you can dance to it.

    Song of hate and supremacy making it glaringly clear they think they’re our masters. Delusion knows no boundaries.

    Excerpts from the poem ‘Invictus’ by William Ernest Henley, 1875:

    Out of the night that covers me
    Black as the pit from pole to pole,
    I thank whatever gods may be
    For my unconquerable soul

    In the fell clutch of circumstance,
    I have not winced nor cried aloud
    Under the bludgeonings of chance
    My head is bloody, but unbowed

    It matters not how strait the gate,
    How charged with punishments the scroll,
    I am the master of my fate
    I am the captain of my soul

