LMFAO this is amazing. This zionist rich CEO see peace protestors, comes out of his expensive car with a baseball to attack them and got beaten up 😂🤣pic.twitter.com/I66aVmSFYa
— Furkan Gözükara (@GozukaraFurkan) November 7, 2024
One thought on “This zionist rich CEO see peace protestors, comes out of his expensive car with a baseball to attack them and got beaten up”
Holy you know what!! They’re losin’ it folks.
Observation: So much is getting more unhinged. But not to worry. Orange Guy will fix it all and we’ll all live happily ever after. Oh, I just remembered, a lot of fairy tales put good people through a living hell and many of those tales do not have good endings.
How swift and clean they wrapped up the selection. I think they did that to make a show, a sorry attempt to assure the masses that “elections” work fine, are clean, and accurate. No more hanging chads or Dominion malfuntions. Just a smooth revealing of who the winner is.
