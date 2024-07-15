Thomas Matthew Crooks Family Embraces Scottish Jewish Ethnicity

By Alisha Shrestha – Southern Gospel Times

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped a potentially serious incident during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Crooks reportedly fired multiple shots from the roof of a manufacturing plant situated more than 130 yards away from the stage where Trump addressed his supporters.

One of Crooks’ shots grazed Trump’s ear, and tragically, an innocent bystander lost their life, while two others sustained critical injuries.

The Secret Service’s counter-sniper team promptly responded with a precise headshot

Thomas Matthew Crooks Family Is Jewish And Have Scottish Ancestry

His family, Matthew Brian and Mary Elizabeth, have English and Scottish origins.

As a Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, USA resident, Thomas’s parents have American citizenship.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was born in September 2003. He resides with his parents, Matthew and Mary, who are reportedly in their 50s and identify as Jewish.

Matthew Crooks serves as a care manager at Community Care Behavioral Health in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, USA.

Similarly, his mother, Mary Elizabeth, also holds the same profession and identifies herself as a social worker.

He grew up alongside his sister, Katherine Crooks, in Bethel Park, PA.

Both of his parents work as licensed behavioral counselors in Pennsylvania.

Given the seriousness of the incident, Mary and Matthew may choose to keep a low profile on social media.

However, Matthew Crooks, 53, father of Thomas Crooks, informed CNN that he was seeking to understand the situation and planned to wait until he had spoken with law enforcement before commenting on his son.

Additional Information

Thomas Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022.

The newspaper reported that he received a $500 “star award” from the National Math and Science Initiative.

When Crooks was 17 years old, he made a $15 donation to ActBlue, a political action committee that supports left-leaning and Democratic politicians.