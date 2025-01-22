Well well well.
Tik Tok is back…and guess what?
“Free Palestine” is hate speech and instantly deleted whenever you comment the phrase now.
They bent the knee. pic.twitter.com/GKkwMNz7kN
— Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) January 22, 2025
