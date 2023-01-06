Top Cop Gets 100 Years for Feeding Semen to Wife’s Students, Raping Kids & Filming It

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Livingston, LA — As TFTP reported in 2019, a high-level Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy — who commanded the SWAT team — and his wife, were indicted on more than 150 felonies for unspeakable crimes against children and animals. Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia Perkins were accused of multiple counts of child rape and the production of child pornography, among other disturbing charges — including secretly feeding Dennis Perkins’ semen to children who were students of Cynthia Perkins.

On Tuesday, this vile disgraced cop took a plea deal, and although he didn’t admit to all 150 charges, he pleaded guilty to enough of them that he will be going to jail for the rest of his life. Perkins was sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree rape, two counts of sexual battery of a child, one count of video voyeurism, two counts of production of child porn of children under the age of 13, and one count of the mingling of harmful substances.

Cynthia took a plea deal in 2022 and received a 41-year sentence after agreeing to testify against her husband. The case that dragged on for years has finally come to an end and the victims will be spared the horrific experience of reliving the events in the courtroom.

“Not just for the victims but for the jurors who had to watch it, it would have been very disturbing,” prosecutors said after the sentencing. “That’s why we’re so happy that we were able to achieve what we did today without having to go through that.”

“No one has to worry about Dennis Perkins hurting anyone ever again,” one prosecutor added. “The victims were consulted and were all OK with this.”

WARNING: The details in the story below are exceedingly disturbing and contain extremely graphic descriptions of the alleged crimes.

As TFTP reported at the time, Perkins had a history of sexual abuse dating back years but his position as a SWAT commander allowed him to avoid accountability.

Court documents describe incidents in which Dennis Perkins used his position as a cop to film up the skirts and down the shirts of women he would pull over. It also details over five terabytes of encrypted data containing videos of horrifying acts with children including Cynthia holding down a small child while Dennis raped her.

What’s more, according to the court filings, Dennis Perkins should have never been hired to be a cop because he admitted to heinous crimes before getting the job. As WAFB reported, court filings include a job application from 1998 to the Baton Rouge Police Department where Dennis allegedly admitted to several crimes including prostitution, sex with a minor and drug use. The BRPD hiring board at that time voted unanimously not to hire Dennis. He was a reserve deputy with LPSO when he applied for that job.

However, he would later go on to be hired to a full-time position and rise up through the ranks of the LPSO where he would eventually command the entire SWAT division.

As TFTP reported in October 2019, the Perkins were arrested after a months-long criminal probe headed up by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. Then in December, a grand jury indicted Dennis Perkins on 78 felonies and his wife, Cynthia Perkins, on 72 felonies — involving sex acts against children under the age of 13, “two non-consenting adults, various unsuspecting victims by means of ingesting harmful substances and an animal,” according to court filings. The indictment also includes 61 counts of producing child pornography.

Also, according to the Advocate, Perkins was accused and subsequently admitted to ejaculating on various pastries and into bottles of energy drinks that were then ingested by Cynthia’s students. Perkins was a lieutenant with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit (SWAT) before being terminated the week of Oct. 21, 2019. He was hired in 2002 from the Walker Police Department. This child rapist commanded an entire SWAT division and was considered a “hero” by the community. After her arrest, his wife, Cynthia Perkins resigned from her teaching position at Westside Junior High School in Walker. The investigation found so much disturbing evidence against the Perkins that this top cop and his wife were facing a sentence of more than 6,000 years in prison. The investigation started after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that the couple was raping children, filming it, and then distributing it to their network. The evidence in the case was reportedly so overwhelming that Dennis Perkins’ original attorney requested to be removed from the case. Even more disturbing is the fact that Dennis Perkins was caught in bed — by his former wife, not Cynthia — with a child in 2013. However, due to state and federal laws that largely limit law enforcement from acting on allegations of grooming, nothing ever happened to Perkins. Instead, the child was sent to counseling and this ‘hero’ remained a cop. “The counselor also told (the State Police) that he believed Perkins had done this before and would do it again,” the report reads. Adding to this incredibly corrupt circus is the fact that in February 2020, another former cop, Melanie Barnett Curtin, 41, of Denham Springs, was arrested as she returned from a cruise in New Orleans. Curtin worked for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office starting in 2011—the same department as Perkins. Her ex-husband is also a former LPSO deputy. Curtin was arrested on two charges: first-degree rape and video voyeurism in connection to crimes committed with the Perkins. It is a sad day when police officers — the ones who claim to protect us — are caught preying on society’s most vulnerable. However, there are a lot of sad days in America as this situation plays out like a broken record, over and over again. Luckily, this time, justice was served.

Free Thought Project