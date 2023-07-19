Transgender Biden official Rachel Levine says hormones can help kids ‘going through the wrong puberty’

By Jessica Chasmar – Fox News

Levine appeared Friday in the first installment of the ABC “Nightline” series, “Identity Denied: Trans in America,” which featured a teenager who claimed to be under attack by Republican efforts to ban gender reassignment surgeries and drugs for minors in states across the country.

Levine dismissed concerns that children younger than 18 are too young to consent to what the LBGTQ community describes as “gender–affirming care.”