Tren de Aragua gang members who took over apartment complexes in Aurora, CO tortured tenants to pay rent. They poured boiling water on a pregnant woman to force her to pay them. She went into labor early due to stress. They're reportedly still running 2 complexes in Aurora. pic.twitter.com/vVAMSv97Au — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2024

