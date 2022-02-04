Feb 3, 2022 • Representatives for “Freedom Convoy 2022” and the ongoing protests in Ottawa, Ontario spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon. One of the principal organizers of the Canada-wide protests, Tamara Leach told the media that the protests in Ottawa will continue until demonstrators see a “clear plan” for the “elimination” of all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions across Canada. Daniel Bulford – a former RCMP officer and current spokesperson for the “Freedom Convoy 2022” protests – says he has “very reliable information” that nobody directly associated with the protest has been arrested or charged by police, despite reports of multiple arrests relating to the ongoing trucker protests in the nation’s capital. And Keith Wilson, an attorney representing the trucker protesters in Ottawa, confirmed to the media that GoFundMe continues to hold the “bulk” of the money donated over recent days and weeks to the trucker protest movement as it conducts “heightened” diligence to determine where the money is going or what is is intended for. GoFundMe said Wednesday it has paused and is reviewing the fundraiser for Canada’s trucker convoy that has raised over $10 million to date. A warning that the fundraiser is “under review” has been posted to its page and donation buttons and a list of previous donors have been removed. For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8590302/tr…
5 thoughts on “Trucker convoy organizers provide update on when protests will end, status of GoFundMe donations”
Well it sounds like all the money is gonna be transferred through a back door and funneled into another account in which after all the political red tape is cleared, it will never again be seen and the truckers and people will never have access to it. The guy clearly and deliberately did not answer the question of when or how the truckers and people will get reimbursed and have the funds transferred to them. It’s nothing more than a payoff to the elites. Follow the money, people.
Seemed like one of those staged White House Press Conferences where they plan some questions and run from those unplanned.
Oh what work to separate the true from the traitors.
When that rat turd attorney mentioned “incorporated” that was all she wrote as far as i am concerned. That movement has either been hijacked or was never real to begin with. The well meaning canadians, you know the ones freezing their asses off in sub artic temperatures, are the only thing real about that movement. Goodbye 10 million bucks, i am sure the real recipients will never see a dime. That turd attorney and all those affiliated with the fraud need to be shot!
B.o.R., it has been hijacked. The original convoy, led by a different group, was about restoring the law to Ottawa. It was called Canada Unity. The FreeMasons hijacked it. The Freedom Convoy 2022 message is not the same as the Canada Unity message. “End the mandates” does not necessarily restore our law. We have the Canadian B.o.R. for federal purposes and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms which completes it, for the People. Regarding the funds, as long as they go to Masonic charities, they will be released. As for everyone involved who are freezing for freedom, you’re right. Sadly, most of them only know that they want their freedom back, but because they don’t know their own authority as sovereign individuals under their own law, they are depending on the government with the help of the truckers to give it to them, rather than taking it back, themselves. They followed the rules and now they’re f***ed. Huge mistake, right out the gate.
B.o.R., it has been hijacked. The original convoy was about restoring the law to Ottawa. It was called Canada Unity. The FreeMasons hijacked it. The Freedom Convoy 2022 message is not the same as the Canada Unity message. “End the mandates” does not necessarily restore our law. We have the Canadian B.o.R, 1960, for Federal purposes, and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, 1982, which completes it, for the People.
As for the people freezing for freedom, you’re right. Sadly, they don’t seem to know their own authority under their own law, and they are relying on the government with the help of the truckers, to give their freedom back, rather than taking it back themselves. Many of them followed the rules, and now, they’re f***ed. Big mistake, right out the gate.
Many of the Canadians working in industries that fired them for saying no to the jab have created new ventures and formed business groups and networks. They are defying the mandates and doing business in a self reliant way. Under the Law. They are not the ones who broke it, so it is intact for them. Some have filed lawsuits which they will win. Others were fined for non compliance with the mandates because they knew they were unlawful. They went to court and won. Under the Law.
Seeing how many of the businesses and institutions are still following the rules and discriminating against sovereign Canadians (like me) who refuse to comply, and how so many still seem to love their enslavement, this freedom movement won’t change anything. If it could, it would, but it won’t, because it can’t. The message is wrong, and it’s a diversion from the original purpose of the convoy, which was to restore the law. That didn’t happen either. Why? Because the people who prefer slavery just don’t give a shit.