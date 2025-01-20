Trump ‘Makes More Than $58 Billion’ Shilling Meme Coin Before Taking Office

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President-elect Donald Trump made over $58 billion for himself and his companies in two days by shilling a “$TRUMP” meme coin for which he holds over 80% of the supply, according to Axios.

From Axios, “Trump meme coin doubles again, stake worth $58 billion or more”:

President-elect Trump launched his own cryptocurrency Friday night, and as of Sunday morning appeared to have made more than $50 billion on paper for himself and his companies.

Why it matters: The stunning launch of $TRUMP caught the entire industry off-guard, and speaks to both his personal influence and the ascendancy of cryptocurrency in his administration.

– It also speaks to the nature of the crypto industry that someone could have more than $50 billion worth of something that literally did not exist 48 hours previously.

– Combined with the value of his social media business and his real estate holdings, it nominally makes Trump one of the world’s 25 wealthiest people.

Catch up quick: Friday night, while Trump was reportedly hosting a “Crypto Ball” for the industry in Washington, the president-elect launched his own meme-linked cryptocurrency.

– His website bills it as “the only official Trump meme.”

– While a number of Trump-branded meme coins popped up in recent months, none had his official endorsement until now.

By the numbers: According to CoinGecko price data, $TRUMP rose more than 600% overnight Friday into Saturday, and then more than 150% Saturday night into Sunday morning.

– It was trading just over $72 as of 7 a.m. ET Sunday.

– That gives the coin a fully diluted market capitalization just north of $72 billion.

– The meme website says 80% of the supply is held by Trump Organization affiliate CIC Digital, and a CIC co-owned entity called Fight Fight Fight LLC. (“Fight fight fight” is what Trump said after being shot at a rally in July.)

– They are subject to a three-year unlocking schedule, which means they cannot dump all of their holdings at once.