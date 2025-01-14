Trump ‘Promised Netanyahu He’ll Support Israel If They Decide to Violate Ceasefire’ – Israeli Media

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Ronen Bergman, a “former” Israeli intelligence agent turned New York Times “journalist,” is claiming in Ynet that President-elect Donald Trump “has already promised” Benjamin Netanyahu that he will support Israel “retroactively” if they violate a ceasefire with Gaza after signing his peace deal.

From Ynet, “Trump’s Promises, and Secret Transformations: ‘Going for the Nobel Peace Prize’ | Behind the Deal” (as translated from Hebrew by Google):

President Trump, according to a source familiar with the details, has already promised Netanyahu and Minister Ron Dermer that if they agree to a ceasefire and the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, he will support Israel retroactively if it decides to return to fighting and violate the ceasefire. This may solve one issue for Netanyahu, but it is not certain that it is enough to calm the coalition members from the right-wing, nationalist and settler wing, who may see this as an unacceptable concession. Other sources claim that everything that is happening before the public, including the right-wing opposition, is part of the same orchestrated show.

Now that Trump is back in office, it is likely that the administration will forget the critical part, and perhaps go back and adopt the same measures itself, not to mention allowing Israel and the NSO to once again play a central role in international diplomacy.

It is not certain whether Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir would be happy if they were given Pegasus, but several sources indicate that the Minister of Finance is at least likely to receive a big boost in the form of construction permits in Judea and Samaria on a particularly large scale, and additional boycotts and sanctions will be avoided.

Trump’s “gift bag” also includes the cancellation of the sanctions lists imposed by the Biden administration on settlers and far-right elements, who suffered greatly from this move, after the outgoing president became convinced that Israel had no intention of enforcing the law against them. There are also indications that Trump intends to wage an all-out war against the International Criminal Court in The Hague and against the arrest warrants issued against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and against additional steps that may already be being taken there against other senior Israeli officials.

The previous Trump administration waged a fight against proceedings at the International Criminal Court that dealt with suspicions of American war crimes in Afghanistan, but beneath the surface, this fight was waged with significant assistance from Israeli intelligence. The American agencies involved even rewarded Israel and its aides afterward.