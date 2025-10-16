Trump Says He’s Mulling Land Strikes On Venezuela, Confirms CIA Covert Ops

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

President Trump later in the day Wednesday verbalized that he’s mulling a land operation or strikes in Venezuela following a New York Times report that same day which said he had authorized CIA covert operations targeting the Maduro government.

“We are certainly looking at land now because we’ve got the sea under control. We’ve had a couple of days now where there isn’t a boat to be found,” Trump told reporters inside the Oval Office when asked about the issue. Below is direct confirmation from the Commander-in-Chief:

President Trump confirms reports that he authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, marking a sharp escalation in US efforts to pressure President Nicolas Maduro’s regime https://t.co/oRfumD3eFu pic.twitter.com/iZeME55qG7 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2025

“I authorized for two reasons, really. No. 1, they have emptied their prisons into the United States of America, they came in through the border,” Trump said. “A lot of drugs coming in from Venezuela, and a lot of drugs come in through the sea.”

“But we’re going to stop them by land also,” he added. The NYT report had made clear that the end goal would be overthrowing socialist strongman Nicolas Maduro.

We should note that by this logic, the United States would be justified in invading Mexico and waging war against other regional countries as well.

Congress has been missing in action and US Presidents have long pursued regime change in countries the US deems ‘enemies’ with or without the consent of the American people or its representatives.

Trump was also asked point blank if his goal is the end of President Nicolas Maduro. Trump dodged this one, responding:

“Wouldn’t it be a ridiculous question for me to answer?” Trump said. “But I think Venezuela is feeling heat.” “We’re not going to let our country be ruined because other people want to drop, as you say, their worst … we’re not going to take them.”

So far 27 people of unknown identities (or nationalities) have died in five rounds of attacks on boats which were believed to be smuggling drugs. The Pentagon has publicized these drone strikes by releasing video in each case.

It’s become something that both Trump and Hegseth, as well as Vice President J.D. Vance have openly boasted about, despite Venezuela having a third world army and not much in the way of aerial defenses to speak of.

Where’s DNI Tulsi Gabbard in all of this? Any pushback?

Washington typically picks such fights with weak or Third World countries – it wouldn’t dare take such brazen action against countries like China or North Korea, which are nuclear armed and have serious militaries.