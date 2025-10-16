WHAT ISRAEL DID TO CHRISTIAN VILLAGES — AND NO ONE TALKS ABOUT IT

By Dr. Simon Goddek

In 1948, Israel forced the Christian residents of Kafr Bir’im and Iqrit in the Galilee to leave their villages. They never let them return.

The villagers went to court. And in 1953, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled they should be allowed to return home.

So what did Israel do?

On September 16, 1953, they bombed the village of Kafr Bir’im and flattened it. Iqrit was destroyed two years earlier just after Christmas.

All because they were Palestinian Christians, and Jewish Zionists wanted that land.

