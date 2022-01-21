TSA Allows Illegal Aliens to Board Plane Using Criminal Arrest Warrant as Form of ID

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) allows illegal aliens flying without proper forms of ID to use an arrest warrant as identification.
Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) sent a letter to the TSA after a whistleblower came forward and revealed the so-called “security” agency was allowing “unknown migrants” to board commercial flights within the United States.
A TSA administrator responded to Congressman Gooden and explained certain DHS documents such as a “Warrant for Arrest of Alien” and a “Warrant of Removal/Deportation” are considered acceptable forms of identification.
The Daily Caller reported:
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) disclosed to a congressional office that illegal migrants flying without proper identification can use an arrest warrant as an alternate form of identification when presenting to airport security, according to a letter the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively obtained.
Responding to Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden’s Dec. 15 inquiry about illegal migrants flying across the country, TSA Administrator David Pekoske explained that certain Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents may be considered acceptable forms of alternate identification for non-citizens, including a “Warrant for Arrest of Alien” and a “Warrant of Removal/Deportation.”
“TSA’s response confirms the Biden Administration is knowingly putting our national security at risk,” Gooden told the DCNF. “Unknown and unvetted immigrants shouldn’t even be in the country, much less flying without proper identification.”
“TSA is committed to ensuring that all travelers, regardless of immigration status, are pre-screened before they arrive to the airport, have their pre-screening status and identification verified at security checkpoints, and receive appropriate screening based on risk before entering the sterile area of the airport,” Pekoske wrote.
6 thoughts on “TSA Allows Illegal Aliens to Board Plane Using Criminal Arrest Warrant as Form of ID”
funny how they make up the rules as they go along, when it comes to their stupid shit eh?
This has been going on for years, while we’ve been forced to get better ID. They don’t need proof of vaccine, either.
If we are being forced to do anything, considering our numbers and our armament, it is nothing but cowardice.
They don’t force us to do anything, we just allow their unlawful dictates by sitting on our ass and doing nothing about it.
Attributed to Orwell:
“A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves, and traitors are not victims but are accomplices.”
.
Thats right..
too many people forgot the power of the word NO.. especially when you mean it and back it up
This is like me having a smoking gun in my hand while declaring I didn’t pull the trigger. Anyhow, for the hell of it I searched “What is an Arrest Warrant?” What I found:
“Arrest Warrant, noun, a judge’s order to law enforcement officers to arrest and bring to jail a person charged with a crime. The warrant is issued upon a sworn declaration by the district attorney, a police officer or an alleged victim that the accused person committed a crime.”
Okay, so we know this is all hocus-pocus admiralty law but we live in a hocus-pocus world. So for them to allow this seems to just be them mocking us. Like, “Look, this guy is wanted, and there’s a warrant out for his arrest, but we’re just gonna let him board this here plane, let him fly free, ’cause we’re scum and there’s nothing you can do about it. And by the way, we believe you’re idiots.”
Never underestimate an idiot.
.