Twelve Undeniable Signs Globalists Are Engineering The End Of Humanity

By Mike Adams – NaturalNews.com

It’s no longer taboo to publicly talk about depopulation. Even many who once dismissed the concept as a conspiracy theory are now publicly acknowledging the reality that global efforts are under way to drastically reduce the human population on planet Earth.

Mainstream media now frequently talks about “climate lockdowns” as a good thing — to cease human activity on planet Earth in order to “save the planet” from so-called climate change, a wholesale fabrication and fake science fraud rooted in the lie that carbon dioxide is somehow bad for life on the planet. (Without it, there would be no photosynthesis, no plants, no animals and no humans.)

Now, corporate media is openly calling for climate blackouts and lockdowns, the rationing of air conditioning and possibly even banning the use of electricity to cool homes and buildings during hot weather days. This is all being positioned as necessary to save the planet, of course. The Los Angeles Times, for example, recently published a story asking whether an “occasional blackout” might “help solve climate change.”

As Slay News has correctly pointed out:

Green agenda alarmists in the corporate media are now calling for widespread electrical grid blackouts for “the greater good” of “solving the climate crisis.” In an article from the Los Angeles Times, the establishment media outlet argues that it would be “easier and less expensive to fight climate change” if the public would “be willing to live with” blackouts.

We are past the point, in other words, of the controlled corporate media saying that engineered blackouts and climate lockdowns are just a conspiracy theory — even though NPR still claims that the push to get people to eat bugs is a conspiracy theory, not long after NPR promoted insects as the next great food source. Now, the controlled media is openly claiming that the functioning of human society will destroy the planet. Therefore, they imply, the only way to save the planet is to take down the food and energy infrastructure that keeps humanity alive.

The current population of human beings on planet Earth, of course, is a function of affordable food powered by affordable, abundant energy (mostly in the form of fossil fuels). Ending this — which is now the admitted goal of climate cultists, Democrats and the same “science” community that told us COVID vaccines were safe and effective — will inevitably result in global depopulation of the human race. No fuel = no farms. No farms = no food. No food = no people. This is the openly admitted goal.

Here, I list twelve undeniable signs that globalists are actively seeking the extermination of the human race from this planet. Note that all twelve of these signs are readily verifiable and not even mere theories. Most of these are openly bragged about by the establishment media, WEF and globalist narrative pushers who no longer even pretend that they are on the side of human sustainability or genetic integrity. They unabashedly seek the annihilation of the human race, and they only make the slightest effort to conceal that end goal by wrapping their planetary genocide agendas in the language of “climate lockdowns” or “vaccine mandates.”

Underneath the lies, the fake science, the rigged elections, the government-controlled censorship and the transhumanism mRNA injections, you’ll find the real agenda: Planetary-scale genocide targeting the human race.

Here are the twelve signs you can’t miss.

The twelve undeniable signs of globalist-engineered planetary genocide against the human race

#1) They are terraforming the planet through planetary-scale atmospheric alterations – Large-scale efforts are under way right now to alter the chemistry of planet Earth in order to make it inhospitable to human life by removing CO2 from the atmosphere through “carbon sequestration” efforts. Since CO2 is necessary for all photosynthesis — which drives the web of life on planet Earth — this effort would collapse all food crops, rainforests, marine ecosystems and more, ultimately killing off virtually all animals and human beings on the planet if not stopped. Without CO2 in the atmosphere, there is essentially no recognizable life on planet Earth, and yet the entire “climate cult” machine (and nearly all Democrats, media propagandists, government regulators, globalists, etc.) are at war with CO2 and are trying to completely eliminate it from Earth’s atmosphere.

2) The biometric inventory of the human race (WorldCoin) has begun, and all humans will be “inventoried” so that globalists can properly track their depopulation milestones – The WorldCoin effort to scan everyone’s eyeballs and create an encryption key based on their biometrics is actually a “human inventory” scheme to digitally record all the human beings known to exist on the planet. This step is necessary to track human depopulation milestones and identify anyone who has not been inventoried by the system… “Unscannable!” from Idiocracy, in other words.

3) They’ve given up on educating young people to be prepared for a productive future – Notice that government-run schools no longer teach anything resembling practical skills, independent thinking or even basic knowledge needed to carry out jobs in a productive society. This is because there is no plan to deploy the younger generations of human beings in any productive activity whatsoever. The plan is to exterminate them, and when you are planning to exterminate a population, you don’t need to bother teaching them skills or knowledge. The abandonment of education — a scheme now fully endorsed by teachers’ unions, by the way — is a proxy for the abandonment of any hope in the future of the human race.

4) Controlled demolition of energy infrastructure that drives human economies – As discussed above, the planned take down of the energy infrastructure is engineered to cause both economic collapse and food scarcity leading to mass starvation. Without affordable, abundant energy, no civilization can thrive. As energy is deliberately cut off, civilizations implode and die. Even though we live in a world with abundant energy, the fascist governments of the world — i.e. western nations like the USA, Canada, Germany, etc. — are prohibiting access to that energy on purpose. The outcome of this is not in question: The collapse of western civilization.

5) Governments are funding, developing and deploying anti-human genetic bioweapons – As if engineered starvation and economic collapse weren’t enough by themselves, western governments like the United States of America are continuing to fund genetic bioweapons that target the human race. The spike protein is one such weapon, and it was engineered into both the covid plandemic and the mRNA vaccines which are designed to maim and kill as many human beings as possible. The US Dept. of Defense is the instigator of these bioweapons, and they have a long history of running illegal bioweapons laboratories in countries like Ukraine (and various African nations as well) while actively developing self-replicating bioweapons which feature ethnic targeting based on genetic differences in biology.

6) There is a coordinated, global effort to destroy seed diversity and make crops unable to reproduce – To make sure that free people can’t grow their own food, a global effort is also under way to control the seed supply and to collapse seed diversity while transitioning agriculture to toxic, genetically engineered seeds that grow crops which synthesize pesticide chemicals right into the crop itself (such as with GM corn). Seed giants like Monsanto (now Bayer) have bought up many smaller seed suppliers over the years, wiping out seed diversity and nearly monopolizing the agricultural supply chain for crop production. This centralization of food production into the hands of a few, powerful corporations is one of the necessary steps to weaponizing food scarcity and using engineered famine as a tool for social control and mass compliance with government demands.

7) Rapid rollout of automation robots to replace blue collar workers and transport drivers – Laborers are about to be made obsolete, thanks to a slew of automation robots that are about to be unleashed into the workforce. Warehouse workers will soon be replaced by bipedal warehouse robots that can handle nearly all the same tasks, and commercial drivers (who work for UPS, Fedex, USPS and various trucking companies) will soon find themselves obsolete and out of work. In agriculture, it won’t be long before crop-picking robots replace the migrant laborers, and even in construction, robots will gradually take over many tasks currently handled by humans.

8) Rise of AI systems to replace white-collar workers: Journalists, artists, coders, writers and more – If you thought your job was safe because you’re a white collar workers, think again: Regenerative AI systems like ChatGPT are on the move and will soon replace journalists, writers, coders, business managers and much more. This is especially true if you are carrying out a job in a routine way, requiring very little innovation or original thought (i.e. you work as a script-reading propagandist for CNN or the Washington Post). It’s easy to see that AI will replace NPCs very easily, in other words. (Non-Player Characters, meaning people who just follow scripts and have no original ideas.)

9) The CDC is rolling recommendations for annual covid injections until you die – The new CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen is of course an obedient pharma shill. According to The Blaze, she plans to push for annual COVID shots just like annual flu shots — neither of which are effective, by the way. From that story:

“We’re just on the precipice of that, so I don’t want to get ahead of where our scientists are here and doing that evaluation work, but yes, we anticipate that COVID will become similar to flu shots, where it is going to be you get your annual flu shot and you get your annual COVID shot…. That’s where we’re going to,” she continued, and added, “We’re not quite there yet.”

So she’s already decided that annual COVID shots will be approved, even before the scientists have concluded anything on it. As with everything else at the CDC, the politics of Big Pharma drive the science, and Big Pharma’s politics are all determined by profit. So of course annual mRNA injections will do wonders for Big Pharma’s bottom line, and whatever people are oblivious enough to allow themselves to be injected with these experimental jabs will accelerate their trajectory into an early grave.

10) Geoengineering-driven global famine to unleash mass starvation –While we already covered CO2 sequestration and terraforming operations above, this point refers to geoengineering weather control that guides water mass dispersion to produce flood, droughts, storms or anything else that can damage crops and cause widespread food scarcity and food inflation. See Geoengineering.news for more headlines covering this.

11) Infertility chemicals are being placed in the food supply (atrazine, glyphosate, hormone disruptors) to reduce population sustainability – It’s true that atrazine, the No. 2 most common herbicide in our food supply, is a chemical castrator that “turns the frogs gay.” In doing so, it also causes loss of reproductive viability, leading to population reduction. We currently test for atrazine in our mass spec food science laboratory, and we can confirm that we are seeing atrazine in the human food supply. We also test for glyphosate and heavy metals, among other things, and we see a lot of contamination of the food supply chain.

12) Globalists are preparing to initiate the end of debt-based economics that have driven cheap food and affordable growth of human populations– Cheap food comes from cheap energy. Cheap energy is easier to come by when you have cheap money… i.e. artificially low interest rates and lots of money printing stimulus to prop up a zombie economy. The economics of MMT (Magical Monetary Theory, where delusional economists thinking money can be printed to oblivion without causing any problems) are disastrous in the long run, and when the global debt pyramid of US dollar debt comes to an end, it will unleash a black hole-like monetary vortex that will destroy businesses, wealth and entire economies in record time. This global fiat currency “rug pull” is all being engineered and timed for maximum destructive impact, and it is drawing closer by the day. Soon, globalist banks will ditch dollars and call for a global switch to a CBDC system where they can surveil and control all your income sources and expenditures.

Watch my hugely popular interview with Dr. Chris Martenson from Peak Prosperity for a detailed discussion about global finance, supply chains, famine and fiat currency:

Protect your assets, your privacy and your freedoms as the globalist cabal clamps down on human freedom

Informed people can survive the global genocide effort, but the oblivious masses won’t do well

The good news in all this is that informed, awake people (not “woke” but awake) are well positioned to survive the attempted global genocide targeting humanity. The people who survive will be those who have what I call off-grid food, money, medicine, energy, comms, water and other critical resources. In contrast, the people who are gullible enough to believe in the centralized systems are going to find out (the hard way) that the governments of the world are actively trying to exterminate them. Anything the government can take away from you because it has control — money, food, speech, energy, etc. — will be turned into a weapon to bludgeon the masses into extermination.

While “obedience idiots” are very easy for globalists to kill — perhaps 20+ million have already been murdered by mRNA jabs — those who practice discernment and informed self-reliance will be quite capable of surviving the global genocide attempt.

If you wish to survive, simply 1) Never trust any government or any "official" source, and 2) Educate yourself with truthful, honest, pro-human information found in the alternative media

Original Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-07-30-undeniable-signs-globalists-engineering-end-of-humanity.html