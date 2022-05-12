Tyrannical Government of Canada Will Pay to Euthanize Those Who Are “Too Poor to Continue Living With Dignity”

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

Crippling inflation, homelessness, skyrocketing crime, supply shortages, and depression – all of which come hand in hand with radical liberal policies that promise to take care of the supposedly oppressed and the financially downtrodden.

However, in Canada, the public health ‘experts’ are trying out a more ghastly approach to solving people’s issues – and if people accept the evil proposal, their problems will be taken care of once and for all… quite literally.

As of last year, the Canadian government is now offering to pay to euthanize people who are “too poor to continue living with dignity.” Anyone who feels as such – the tyrannical state would like to foot the bill for their suicide.

Yes, really. Like things weren’t dystopian enough with the lockdowns and oppressive public health measures… Killing the poor because they lack enough “dignity” to live? That’s a far cry from the typical social programs that are championed by the radical left.

On Wednesday, Tucker Carlson discussed Canada’s grim euthanasia program with Author Charles Camosy, who has written a book on the subject and is one of the most vocal critics of self-assisted suicide in Canada.

According to Camosy, Canada’s policies speak for themself and “are seen for what they are” – pure evil.

Watch:

Author Charles Camosy criticizes Canada's euthanasia laws which allow for euthanizing people if they are "too poor to continue living with dignity": "Canada's policies are seen for what they are." pic.twitter.com/QvzW1Rt67R — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 12, 2022

In 2021, the Canadian parliament enacted Bill C-7, which greatly expanded the valid reasons for medically assisted suicide. Coined as a “sweeping euthanasia law,” the bill removed most restrictions and made it possible for Canadians to legally be euthanized based on their living situation. Now, thanks to the morally unjust new law, just about anyone is eligible for medically assisted suicide if they wish.

Canadian outlet, The Spectator, said the issue has been a slippery slope since the beginning, adding that ever since the Supreme Court of Canada initially repealed some restrictions on the practice in 2015, this was always the “natural conclusion” we would find ourselves at.

From The Spectator:

“There is an endlessly repeated witticism by the poet Anatole France that ‘the law, in its majestic equality, forbids the rich as well as the poor to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal bread.’ What France certainly did not foresee is that an entire country – and an ostentatiously progressive one at that – has decided to take his sarcasm at face value and to its natural conclusion… As with most slippery slopes, it all began with a strongly worded denial that it exists. In 2015, the Supreme Court of Canada reversed 22 years of its own jurisprudence by striking down the country’s ban on assisted suicide as unconstitutional, blithely dismissing fears that the ruling would ‘initiate a descent down a slippery slope into homicide’ against the vulnerable as founded on ‘anecdotal examples’.”

5 years ago, it would have been difficult to believe that a modern, civilized, western nation would allow people to commit medically assisted suicide because they think they lack “dignity.” We were all created in the image of God, and therefore all have dignity and worth. Suicide should never be an option, especially if it’s happily being paid for by the government – that goes double for one that’s run by a Klaus Schwab/WEF-aligned globalist dictator like Justin Trudeau.

Programs like this have no business in free countries. Suicide is the opposite of freedom.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, there is always someone to talk to, and help is always available. The US National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. Canada’s Suicide Prevention Hotline is also available 24/7 and can be reached at 1-833-456-4566.

Gateway Pundit