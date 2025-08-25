U.S. Ambassador Kushner Triggers Diplomatic Row With Letter Demanding France Do More For Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Charles Kushner, the convicted felon father of Jared Kushner who was pardoned by President Trump and appointed US Ambassador to France, triggered a diplomatic row on Sunday by writing a letter to France accusing them of not doing enough for Israel.

From Kushner’s open letter published in the Wall Street Journal [Emphasis added]:

A Letter to Emmanuel Macron Public statements haranguing Israel embolden extremists, fuel violence, and endanger Jewish life in France. By Charles Kushner | Aug. 24, 2025 1:36 pm ET Dear President Macron, On the 81st anniversary of the Allied Liberation of Paris, which ended the deportation of Jews from French soil, I write out of deep concern over the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France and the lack of sufficient action by your government to confront it. Antisemitism has long scarred French life, but it has exploded since Hamas’s barbaric assault on Oct. 7, 2023. Since then, pro-Hamas extremists and radical activists have waged a campaign of intimidation and violence across Europe. In France, not a day passes without Jews assaulted in the street, synagogues or schools defaced, or Jewish-owned businesses vandalized. Your own Interior Ministry has reported antisemitic incidents even at preschools. Public statements haranguing Israel and gestures toward recognition of a Palestinian state embolden extremists, fuel violence, and endanger Jewish life in France. In today’s world, anti-Zionism is antisemitism—plain and simple. President Trump and I have Jewish children and share Jewish grandchildren. I know how he feels about antisemitism, as do all Americans. He directed the Education Department to enforce civil-rights protections for Jewish students on university campuses, making clear that harassment and discrimination won’t be tolerated. He expanded resources for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security to safeguard synagogues and Jewish schools. He ordered strict vetting to bar entry for foreigners espousing antisemitic hatred and revoked visas for foreign agitators. He oversaw the deportation of Hamas sympathizers and cut funding to organizations promoting antisemitic incitement. And by crippling Iran’s nuclear-weapons program, he struck directly at the world’s leading state sponsor of antisemitism and terror and saved millions of lives. These measures prove that antisemitism can be fought effectively when leaders have the will to act. […] Mr. President, I urge you to act decisively: enforce hate-crime laws without exception; ensure the safety of Jewish schools, synagogues and businesses, prosecute offenders to the fullest extent; and abandon steps that give legitimacy to Hamas and its allies.

Just as a reminder, Kushner was jailed because he hired a prostitute to seduce his own brother-in-law and arranged to secretly film the encounter as part of a witness intimidation scheme.

He was given a full and unconditional pardon by President Trump at the end of his first term, made a US ambassador during Trump’s second term, and now he’s lecturing foreign countries as though he’s a beacon of morality.

From the AP, “France summons US Ambassador Kushner over ‘unacceptable’ letter about rising antisemitism”:

France’s foreign ministry issued a statement Sunday announcing it had summoned Kushner to appear Monday at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and that his allegations “are unacceptable.” […] The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Sunday evening said it stood by Kushner’s comments, adding: “Ambassador Kushner is our U.S. government representative in France and is doing a great job advancing our national interests in that role.” The summoning of the ambassador is a formal and public notice of displeasure. […] The French foreign ministry, in its statement, said “France firmly rejects these allegations” from Kushner and that French authorities have “fully mobilized” to combat a rise in antisemitic acts since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, deeming the acts “intolerable.”

If you thought the job of a US ambassador was to represent the interests of the US, you’d be wrong.

As US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee expressed in a recent meeting with influential rabbis in Israel, Jews are God’s “chosen people” and the only reason the Jewish state is being criticized is that people “are angry at God” and therefore “angry at the people who represent [God].”

According to the logic of these Jewish supremacists, America is morally and biblically obligated to support the Gaza genocide.