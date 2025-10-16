U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, calls for American Christians to boycott, divest, and sanction Israel after numerous incidents of Christians being beaten and spat upon by jews. pic.twitter.com/MbwuFz38wc
— Irlandarra (@aldamu_jo) October 15, 2025
Considering Talmudic Israel has been persecuting Palestinian Christians since well before 1948…with NO PUSHBACK from “Christian” Zionists….. Too little, too late, Mike Ol’ Huck-a-doodle!