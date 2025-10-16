U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, calls for American Christians to boycott, divest, and sanction Israel after numerous incidents of Christians being beaten and spat upon by jews.

One thought on “U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, calls for American Christians to boycott, divest, and sanction Israel after numerous incidents of Christians being beaten and spat upon by jews.

  1. Considering Talmudic Israel has been persecuting Palestinian Christians since well before 1948…with NO PUSHBACK from “Christian” Zionists….. Too little, too late, Mike Ol’ Huck-a-doodle!

