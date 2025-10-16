Greta Thunberg Details Sadistic Torture at Hands of Israeli Captors

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Greta Thunberg, who initially stayed silent about her treatment under Israeli detention in order to center the plight of the Palestinians, has now revealed in the wake of Trump’s Gaza deal how she was sadistically tortured by her Israeli jailers.

From Aftonbladet, “Greta Thunberg: ‘They kicked me every time the flag touched my face'”:

Beating, kicking, and threats of being gassed in cages.

The bag was confiscated by the Israeli military from the boat – and returned to her like this. She laughs.

– They’re like five-year-olds!

I ask her to walk us through the bombing of her boat off the coast of Tunis in early September. She would have been on board at that very moment, had she not been called in to help with a press conference. American intelligence agents have testified to CBS that the attack was ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Here, everything goes “from zero to a hundred,” several witnesses describe – the violence escalates.

Greta Thunberg describes how she is dragged to a paved area fenced in with iron fences. This is a protracted scene that lasts for over six hours, according to Greta, and is confirmed by several participants in the flotilla that Aftonbladet talks to.

– It was kind of dystopian. I saw maybe 50 people sitting in a row on their knees with handcuffs and their foreheads against the ground.

Greta gets up from the sofa and lies down, showing the position on the striped living room rug.

– They dragged me to the opposite side from where the others were sitting, and I had the flag around me the whole time. They hit and kicked me.

Greta laughs.

– Then they ripped off my frog hat, threw it on the ground, stomped and kicked it, and kind of threw a tantrum.

– They moved me very brutally to a corner that I was turned towards. ‘A special place for a special lady’, they said. And then they had learned ‘Lilla hora’ (Little whore) and ‘Hora Greta’ (Whore Greta) in Swedish, which they repeated all the time.

Every time someone looked up from the ground, they were knocked back down to the ground, Greta and the other Swedes recount. In the corner where Greta was sitting, the police placed a flag.

– The flag was placed so that it would touch me. When it fluttered and touched me, they shouted ‘Don’t touch the flag’ and kicked me in the side. After a while, my hands were tied with cable ties, very tightly. A bunch of guards lined up to take selfies with me while I was sitting like that.

– They took my bag and threw away everything they interpreted as being related to Palestine. They took every item and stared into my eyes while slowly cutting them up with a knife, while ten people took selfies.

Suddenly, the far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the area and stood in front of everyone, Greta recounts.

– He shouted, ’You are terrorists. You want to kill Jewish babies.’ Those who shouted back were taken aside and beaten. They were thrown to the ground and beaten. But I could only see it out of the corner of my eye, because every time I lifted my head from the ground, I was kicked by the guard standing next to me.