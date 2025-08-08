U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro: We’re Going to ‘Look For’ Anti-Semitism Cases to Prosecute

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, swiftly after being approved by the Senate to become US Attorney for DC, announced Thursday that she’ll be working together with the feds and police to “look for” anti-Semitism cases to prosecute with a “vengeance.”

“We have a problem with anti-Semitism in this country,” Pirro said. “FBI, the MPD, we’re going to look for these cases, we’re going to prosecute these cases… I will go forward with every case with vengeance.”

That sure sounds like selective prosecution to benefit one single privileged group, does it not?

The fact Trump’s DOJ “investigated” the case of a Jewish student allegedly being minorly shoved by a White college girl at Florida State University makes it abundantly clear such selective prosecutions are already taking place.

We’re seeing the same selective prosecution in the way the Trump administration is targeting colleges throughout the country for alleged “anti-Semitism,” as well as the way they’re targeting critics of Israel for deportation.

It’s now abundantly clear that the Trump administration is working together with the Anti-Defamation League to shut down criticism of Israel.

On Thursday, the Trump administration launched yet another anti-Semitism investigation in response to a complaint filed by the ADL, this time into Baltimore City Public Schools.

This is why ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt is now regularly showering Trump with praise.

One wouldn’t even think it possible but somehow the DOJ under Pam Bondi is even more Israel First than under Merrick Garland!