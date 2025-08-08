US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says: “Our government is occupied by Israel” pic.twitter.com/RNgJIX7sWm
— (@Antunes1) August 8, 2025
One thought on “US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says: “Our government is occupied by Israel””
It’s not just the Genesis verse, Marjorie. Yes, there is a faction motivated by that, and another faction who uses/hides behind that verse as an excuse for genocide, but it’s more than what some believe was/is a biblical directive. It’s a lust for control and superiority. For affluence and domination, comin’ after all of us who will not bow down.
