U.S. Debt Soars Past $37 Trillion, Years Before Expected, “Massive” QE Coming

By ITM Trading – Zerohedge

Get ready: another massive QE is coming. Garrett Goggin, gold and silver strategist, warns that the Fed and Treasury are set to flood markets with liquidity to finance the exploding U.S. debt. Interest rates will drop, growth assets remain overpriced, and cyclical gems like gold miners — some 70% undervalued — are flashing buy signals.

Major producers are “gushing cash,” retail exposure is near decade lows, and even Buffett is circling. Record deficits, unchecked political spending, and a weakening dollar create the “perfect storm” for gold and silver. Goggin insists: this is gold’s time — and it could go ballistic.